Mufti Mubaje urges muslims leaders on planning, documentation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda, Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has urged Muslim leaders to always plan for effective implementation of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC agenda.

He says that it is through proper planning that UMSC programs can be effectively implemented for the benefit of Ugandans. Citing the UMSC headquarters in Kampala, Sheikh Mubaje said management sits every Thursday to assess progress of programs and address several issues for smooth running of the organisation.

He asked Muslim leaders at all levels right from the region, district, sub county and mosque to replicate the example for better management of Muslim affairs. Sheikh Mubaje said the proceedings of the meetings should be properly recorded and all activities documentation for proper reporting and future reference.

He was speaking at the end of the five day induction training of regional Kadhis at Arch Hotel and Apartments in Ntinda. UMSC constituted the Regional councils headed by regional Kadhis for easy implementation and monitoring of the organization’s programs.

This was due to the expansion of Muslim districts from 26 to 68 and mosques from 5700 to over 12,300 across the country. The Established regions include Bugisu, Busoga, Central Buganda, South Buganda, Kigezi, West Nile and Nothern Uganda among others.

Sheikh Mubaje said that now that regional Kadhis are in place, they will perform the monitoring role in the different districts under their region. District Kadhis will be required to report to the regional Kadhis and only approach the Mufti on referral.

UMSC is still setting up complete structures at the regional level but directed all regional Kadhis to establish a council of Sheikhs at all levels of leadership starting from the region to the mosque, which is the smallest unit. The Council of sheikhs comprises of knowledgeable Muslims with the ability to provide authoritative guidance on Islamic affairs and more.

Sheikh Mubaje further urged leaders to respect structures but at the same time remain steadfast at their job. At the same event, UMSC in conjunction with AL-Ihsan Charity Association donated clutches and wheel chairs to People Living with Disabilities-PWDs in Nakawa division.

Ana Nyamwizi, a mother of three is one of the beneficiaries. She received a wheel chair for her son Luyima. Nyamwizi, a resident of Balintuma Zone in Kiwatule, said she has been struggling to carry her 17- year-old son on the back all the time. Her son can neither speak nor walk.

Nyamwizi said with this help, it will be easy for her to move with her son as she conducts her business. She runs a grocery stall to take care of her family.

Abdu Ssegirinya, a resident of Luzira also brought his father to receive a wheel chair. His 71-year old-father has a problem with his back and legs. For about two years he cannot walk nor sit properly. They have to carry him around for anything. Ssegirinya said with the wheel chair, his father will be able to do somethings on his own as movement will be made easy.

Abas Mulema, the Nakawa coordinator for the UMSC disability council appreciated the donors for donating to the PWDs. Mulema said PWDs face a lot of difficulty when they don’t have equipment that helps them in walking, seeing or hearing depending on their condition.

He asked government and all those with means to donate equipment and also skill PWDs. Mulema said once skilled, the chances for PWDs to survive are enhanced.

******

URN