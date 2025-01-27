MTN Uganda relaunches back-to-school campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The back-to-school season is a time of hope, anticipation, and, for many parents, financial pressure. With tuition fees, uniforms, and scholastic materials to consider, the burden of ensuring children have access to education can be overwhelming.

Following the success of the 2024 school fees campaign, MTN MoMo is back with an even bigger and better offer for 2025: a chance to win school fees for an entire year.

Last year, over 1.5 million parents and guardians used MTN MoMo to pay school fees, marking a 40% increase in transactions compared to 2023.

Take the story of Neema Yarami, a mother and farmer living in a refugee settlement in northern Uganda. Neema was one of the 2024 campaign’s winners, securing school fees for her daughter at Future Foundation School.

“I never imagined being selected for such a reward,” she said. “As a refugee, opportunities like these are open to us, and MTN MoMo has truly changed my perspective.”

Neema’s story is one among many that showcased the campaign’s far-reaching impact. Parents and guardians expressed disbelief and gratitude for the timely support, with many highlighting how it eased their financial burdens and allowed them to focus on other priorities.

Building on the success of 2024, the 2025 campaign promises to be even more rewarding. This year, parents and guardians who pay school fees via MTN MoMo will stand a chance to win school fees for an entire year. Whether it’s for primary, secondary, or tertiary education, the opportunity is open to all.

Winners will also receive back-to-school shopping prizes during regional handover events. These prizes aim to provide extra relief to parents as they prepare their children for the new academic year.

Additionally, MTN MoMo’s partnerships with schools and institutions—including School Pay, Sure Pay, Peg Pay, and Bridgeton—made fee collections faster and more transparent.

The 2024 campaign revealed that education is a nationwide priority, and MTN MoMo is proud to play its part in supporting families across Uganda. From the Greater Central and West regions, which recorded the highest participation, to refugee communities, where the campaign offered hope and opportunity, MTN MoMo’s reach continues to grow.

As the 2025 school fees campaign kicks off, MTN MoMo is urging parents and guardians to take advantage of this incredible opportunity. Paying school fees has never been easier or more rewarding.