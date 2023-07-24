MTN Uganda pins Mobile Money growth on the supply chain platform

More than 600,000 customers are now using MTN MoMo as a mode of payment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda hopes to grow its MTN Mobile Money business on a newly launched mobile-based supply chain platform that allows businesses in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) to place orders, generate invoices for deliveries, pay and collect returns in real-time.

The new platform known as Digital Suite automates the distribution of products and services and allows payment for delivered goods via MTN Mobile Money, eliminating the use of cash in the supply chain. The service has been developed by MTN’s Technology Business and fintech arm, MTN MoMo.

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge, said the new platform is in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025 Strategy that is focusing on building the largest and most valuable platform business in Africa, with a focus on driving digital transformation across various industries.

“This FMCG Digital Suite represents a significant step in our mission to empower businesses, enhance operational efficiency, and enable cashless payments within the FMCG ecosystem,” she said.

“We are privileged to collaborate with Uganda Breweries Limited, to pilot the FMCG Digital suite through their ecosystem. We encourage more other businesses to enroll on this platform to reap the benefits of a modern connected world.”

Richard Yego, the Managing Director at MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd said the new platform will not only hasten the adoption of digital mobile money payments but also boost safety of the business persons in dealing with returns.

He said more than 600,000 customers are now using MTN MoMo as a mode of payment. This is development is expected to boost MTN MoMo revenues going forward.

Last year, MTN Uganda recorded a 24% growth in mobile money business to Shs 656.1billion. The company’s MoMoPay platform gained a significant traction with its merchant numbers growing past the 200,000-mark supported by its attractive merchant proposition and the customer transition to cashless payments for their day-to-day activities.

UBL Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, said the company’s step to embrace this new technology is in line with their passion for innovation to drive digitization and improvement of operational efficiency while addressing the risk of handling cash by their distributors.

“This is a game changer for us that will essentially translate towards delivering even more value to our consumers. We appreciate a partner like MTN Uganda for coming forward and providing scale to our journey towards digitization,” he said.