MTN Uganda leads the charge against Gender-Based Violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to plague societies worldwide, leaving a trail of suffering and inequality. In Uganda, this issue is particularly pressing, with millions of women and girls experiencing various forms of violence.

Every 11 minutes, a woman loses her life at the hands of a partner or family member. One in three women globally will experience violence in their lifetime. These stark realities demand urgent action to address gender-based violence (GBV), a crisis that devastates lives, families, and communities across the globe.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a milestone that underscores both the progress achieved and the critical work that remains to create a safer, more equitable world.

In Uganda, GBV continues to impact millions of women and girls, with alarming statistics revealing the magnitude of the issue. A 2021 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics showed that 95% of women and girls in the country have experienced violence—whether physical, sexual, emotional, or economic. Intimate partner violence remains particularly prevalent, with 43% of ever-partnered women reporting domestic violence within the past year. Meanwhile, online violence is rising rapidly, with nearly half of Ugandan women facing harassment or exploitation in digital spaces.

“Ending gender-based violence requires us all to recognise its connection to broader social injustices and commit to dismantling those systems,” said Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer.

“It demands that we not only speak out against violence but actively work towards a world where every woman and girl is safe, empowered, and free to reach her full potential. MTN is proud to stand in solidarity with organisations and individuals working tirelessly to create a world free from violence. Together, we can amplify the voices of survivors, challenge harmful norms, and build a more equitable future for all.”

This commitment was echoed during the awareness campaign at Smart Girls Foundation, an organisation that trains and supports young girls and women. Bryan Mbasa, Senior Manager, MTN Foundation, called on all stakeholders to take action.

“This is not just our responsibility—it is our calling. Let us be the change to end gender-based violence. Every action, big or small, contributes to the movement that’s been 25 years in the making. Speak up, support survivors, and demand change. Together, we can create a future free from violence.”

Speaking at the campaign event, Beatrice Mugambi a UNDP representative thanked MTN for the opportunity to participate in this community dialogue and discuss the Spotlight Initiative, a program dedicated to eliminating violence against women and girls in Uganda. This initiative is currently active in several districts, including Kampala.

“We recognize Uganda’s significant progress in preventing violence, but much work remains. One pressing issue is the high school dropout rate, which can increase vulnerability to violence. The Spotlight Initiative 2.0 aims to address this by focusing on out-of-school women and girls.”

“Our partnership with Smart Girls is crucial in this endeavour. By providing skills training, we empower young people to become self-sufficient and less susceptible to violence. We’re thankful to the European Union and the United Nations for their invaluable support in making this initiative possible,” Mugambi added.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign serves as a powerful reminder that everyone has a role to play in ending GBV. Whether through participating in local initiatives, sharing resources, or advocating for stronger protections, every effort counts. MTN Uganda invites individuals and communities to join this vital cause by standing with survivors and saying #NoExcuse for violence in all its forms.