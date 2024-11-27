MTN Uganda celebrates graduation of 253 youths from computer skills in Eastern Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, has successfully graduated 253 young individuals from its Digital Literacy Program in Eastern Uganda, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to equip youth with essential digital skills.

The graduation ceremony held at MTAC Mbale Campus highlights MTN’s commitment to fostering digital inclusion and providing economic opportunities for young Ugandans. Notably, 54% of the graduates were women, reflecting MTN’s focus on promoting gender equity in technology and empowering women to participate fully in the digital economy.

The two-week intensive training held at MTAC Mbale Campus and Mahanga Senior Secondary School in Nagongera Sub County in Tororo District, delivered in collaboration with the Maendeleo Foundation, provided participants with foundational ICT skills, empowering them to explore opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

This event follows similar graduations in western Uganda, where 378 youth, including 217 women, completed the program in September, and in northern Uganda, where over 100 individuals graduated last month.

Since its inception in 2022, MTN’s Digital Literacy Program worth Shs500million has reached out to 4,224 Ugandans, including 2,009 women and 2,215 men, across three phases. The program is set to continue its expansion with the goal of empowering one million young people by 2025 through the MTN Skills Academy.

Allan Njagala, MTN Uganda’s Head of Commercial Eastern Region, speaking at the graduation ceremony, underscored MTN’s ongoing commitment to ensuring inclusivity and diversity in the digital space.

“At MTN, we firmly believe that everyone, regardless of background, should have access to the benefits of a modern, connected life,” Njagala said. “This initiative is more than just about teaching digital skills. It is about empowering individuals, embracing diversity, and ensuring a future where all Ugandans can thrive in the digital economy.”

The Digital Literacy Program aligns with MTN Uganda’s Ambition 2025 Strategy, focusing on driving nationwide digital and financial inclusion. This initiative also supports Uganda’s Vision 2040, National Development Plan III, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to a more equitable and inclusive digital economy.

In support of its mission, MTN Uganda has established 57 ICT labs across educational institutions nationwide, including technical institutes such as St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima and Amelo Technical Institute in Adjumani. These labs are designed to provide thousands of students with access to state-of-the-art digital resources and learning opportunities.

The graduation ceremony also featured a quiz for the graduates, with top performers receiving laptops and internet access to further enhance their digital learning experience. The initiative aims to foster lifelong learning and promote knowledge-sharing within local communities.

The Inspector of Schools for Mbale City, Wangwe Moses applauded MTN Uganda for the digital literacy program saying it aligns perfectly with the country’s National Digital Transformation Roadmap, Vision 2040, and the National Development Plan III.

“To the graduates, this graduation marks the beginning of your journey. The skills you have gained are tools to shape your future and uplift your communities,” he said.

“I encourage you to continue learning and exploring. Technology evolves rapidly, and with it, so do opportunities.

Embrace this dynamic world with curiosity and determination. Seek to innovate, collaborate, and contribute solutions that address the challenges faced by your communities.”

MTN Uganda also invites young individuals to sign into the MTN Skills Academy platform MTN Skills Academy | Home, which provides free access to digital training and resources.