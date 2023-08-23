MTN MoMo unveils 3rd edition of MoMo API Group Hackathon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Aug.17, MTN MoMo announced the launch of the third edition of the MoMo API Group Hackathon, an innovative platform designed to bring together visionary web developers and entrepreneurs from across Africa.

This exciting event aims to harness the power of technology and creativity to accelerate financial inclusion and drive the digitization of payments on the continent.

With the theme “Innovative Financial and Transactional Applications” the MoMo API Group Hackathon invites developers and entrepreneurs to create groundbreaking mobile applications that leverage MTN Mobile Money APIs.

These applications will utilize the new capabilities of V2.1 (Notification, KYC, Auth.) and V2.2 (Channel as aService) to cover use cases beyond payments, thereby fostering a comprehensive and inclusive digital financial ecosystem. The hackathon is set to unfold across 12 operating countries, including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Rwanda, eSwatini, Congo Brazzaville, Guinea Conakry, Zambia, Benin, Liberia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Nigeria.