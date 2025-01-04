Mpuuga wants Museveni’s directive on police bond subjected to referendum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mathias Mpuuga has challenged President Yoweri Museveni to subject Ugandans to a referendum on whether suspects should be denied police bond and bail.

In his message to the nation on the New Year, President Museveni reiterated his call on the Judiciary to reconsider giving bail and directed the police to stop offering bonds to suspects.

His move is based on the reasoning that suspects on bond and bail have been caught in similar or related offences, making it hard to ensure safety and security in the country.

Mpuuga says the President’s statements only serve to remind Ugandans of the state’s ability to interfere with the judicial system especially ahead of the heightened political activity.

While vowing to mobilise others to fight this, Mpuuga said that in any case, the country does not have enough officers of the court like prosecutors, judges and attorneys to ensure justice is expedited.

Speaking to the media at his party’s offices in Mengo on Friday, Mpuuga warned that Museveni’s actions and decrees are likely to increase political tensions and violence in the elections that are barely one year away.

He said controversial issues like this as well as the governance questions should be decided by all Ugandans in referendum.

Mpuuga explained that his proposed electoral and political reforms are aimed at ridding the electoral space of such issues as violence, but also restore credibility that an election is an opportunity to change leadership where necessary.

He says the Democratic Alliance has contacted other political organisations and civil groups to discuss the reforms but that some have not yet responded, perhaps due to the long holiday season.

The objective is to ensure that the reforms are in place before the opposition participates in the next elections if they are to be meaningful.

Apart from the peaceful and smooth transfer of power, which the country has never witnessed since independence, Mpuuga’s reform proposals also call for a truth and reconciliation process saying the country has been polarised and many people are hurting because of the actions of the state and other non-state.

This, he says, must be followed by a framework to ensure peace, stability and progress of the country after the elections, including ensuring a losing incumbent does not hang on to power.

Mpuuga also called on his fellow parliamentarians to work towards blocking another creation of constituencies, revealing that there is a plan to expand parliament by another 50 MPs in the next term.

He also wants the electoral laws reformed to allow people in the diaspora and prisons to be allowed to vote from where they are.

Mpuuga is also being accused of abetting or condoning violence following his endorsement of singer Patrick Mulwana of the stage name Alien Skin as part of his team.

Mulwana has since been cited in three violent incidents two of which are being handled by courts of law, and another having happened during a New Year’s Day concert.

However, Mpuuga said that skin and street gangs are a creation of the current regime that has not given the youth a good environment to develop.

He said he was not apologetic over partnering with such youth, because the country’s leadership must help them.

