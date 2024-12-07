Mpuuga unveils new pressure group

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are mixed reactions among the supporters of the Democratic Party and National Unity Platform to Former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga’s announcement to form a new pressure group.

Mpuuga, who represents Nyendo-Mukungwe in Parliament, clashed with NUP, over leadership differences and a controversial 500 million Shillings service award from the Parliamentary Commission.

The fallout deepened after Kyagulanyi suspended Mpuuga as NUP Deputy President for Buganda Region and directed him to step down as a Parliamentary Commissioner, a move Mpuuga resisted.

Since his suspension, Mpuuga has kept supporters guessing about his next move. On Friday Mpuuga unveiled the Democratic Alliance a pressure group that he seeks to use to lead change in the Country.

Mpuuga said that over the past 4 years, the struggle has been derailed as NUP leaders chose pettiness over the real issues that touch on the democratic governance of our country.

Mpuuga said that a lot of time has been lost fighting, and backbiting each other instead of fighting a common enemy who is President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 40 years.

Mpuuga added that the biggest opposition party in Uganda is in a deep slumber with no clear plan to remove Museveni.

As a result, Mpuuga unveiled the Democratic Alliance a platform that he said will field candidates across all elective positives and a presidential candidate.

However, there have been mixed reactions among NUP and Democratic Party supporters over Mpuuga’s formation of a new pressure group.

Isaac Wampamba the District Councillor for Butuntumula sub county (NUP ticket) in Luwero district welcomed Mpuuga’s announcement as timely saying he is more capable of uniting opposition to remove Museveni than NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi.

Wampamba said that NUP leadership is fractured over internal wrangles and the Party President doesn’t accept advice from any person.

Wampamba warned that the departure of Mpuuga from NUP is likely to weaken the party and they will feel it after losing leadership positions to the Democratic Alliance.

Emmanuel Nsubuga the Chairperson of the Democratic Party in Luwero town said that Mpuuga’s move will rejuvenate the opposition and help to offer alternative leadership to remove Museveni.

Nsubuga said that Mpuuga is tested and has exhibited leadership skills to unite opposition than Kyagulanyi who is proud.

He said that the entire DP leadership in Luwero has already endorsed Mpuuga’s political step and is ready to support him.

Mpuuga has already made inroads in the Democratic Party and NUP support base in Luwero. The former Luwero town council LC III Chairperson Charles Ssebyala and George Ssemakula the aspirant for Katikamu South Member of Parliament among others have already expressed support for the Democratic Alliance.

But Samuel Bunjo the Publicity Secretary of the National Unity Platform in Luwero district said Mpuuga’s exit won’t affect the party because he failed to live up to the expectations of the supporters.

Bunjo said that it was Mpuuga’s right to live where he can be tolerated but in NUP, they disagreed with him for accepting a service ward.

In Masaka City, Joseph Mugerwa, a former Masaka Municipal Councillor for Katwe-Butego division said that the Democratic Alliance may reawaken the dreams of many Ugandans who are disgruntled by the selfish opposition leaders.

“We need to present to Ugandans better and capable leaders that can provide an alternative to NRM. This is the time that we acquire a new vehicle that has better approaches to changing leadership in this country” he said.

Joseph Kasirye, the NUP Secretary for greater Masaka city said that the developments at NUP headquarters are a great disappointment to many people who had put their trust in them hence a need for a new platform to save the struggle.

But Charles Kasibante, a veteran opposition in Masaka city said that the Democratic Alliance may not remove Museveni unless all political parties agree to work together and front a joint candidate.

