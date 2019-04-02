MPs seek guidance for juvenile rapper Fresh Kid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have called for support and guidance for juvenile rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo also known as Fresh Kid.

The 7-year old rapper became a sensation in recent weeks, prompting Youth and Children Affairs Minister Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi to advise that the new kid on the block should be counselled to concentrate on studies other than public performances. She added that his participation in musical concerts contradicted Ugandan laws which banned child labour.

Fresh Kid, however, who is managed by promoter Francis Kamoga has opted to respond to his critics through rap lyrics. In one of his releases titled Banteeka, the youngster resonates that although he is misjudged, he has the capacity to silence his bullies.

But Worker MP’s, the Parliamentary Forum on Children and Youth MPs have collectively called for guidance and support for the young musician to enable him to balance his talent and future needs.

Workers MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara says that the child rapper needs to have his talent developed in a school set up and advises his manages to look out for an institution which will most likely nurture and promote his talent.

Rwakajara cautions that exposing the child to commercial concerts at this time is dangerous for his future and tantamount to exploitation.

Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku says that school is an important element which should be highlighted adding that the Parliamentary forum on children is committed to guiding Fresh Kid to make the most meaningful decision for his future and his career.

National Youth MP Anna Adeke Ebaju emphasizes that all players must ensure that the child is not exploited adding that efforts should be put on ensuring the wellbeing, health and professional development of the young musician.

Western Youth MP Mwine Mpaka calls for a policy that will cater for the interests, fears and needs of all juvenile performers.

Kasambya County MP Mbwatekamwa Gaffa challenges the government to support talents.

