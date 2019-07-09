MPs seek answers on boda boda, mobile money murders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The recent attacks targeting mobile money operators and Boda boda riders have drawn the attention of parliament.

Members of Parliament want Government to explains the attacks, which have claimed the lives of several mobile money operators and Boda boda riders.

Robina Rwakojo, the Gomba West MP, says Government needs to explain the killings that have left the boda boda and mobile money operators in fear.

She brought the matter to the attention of parliament as a matter of national importance.

She tasked Government through the Police and Internal Affairs to take charge of their sector or else Ugandans will continue feeling insecure.

Moses Kasibante, the Rubaga North MP questioned why Police hasn’t apprehended the suspects behind the attacks even in cases where the criminals are captured on camera.

Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, the Nakaseke South MP, said so far 9 mobile money operators have been killed across the country in the same manner.

He says the mobile money operators are leaving in fear because there is no guarantee that the attacks are about to stop.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga gave government up to Tuesday next week to respond to the concerns of the boda boda riders. She noted with concern that majority of those being killed are women trying to fend for their families.

Just in June this year, three mobile money operators were shot dead. On June 10, Harriet Naluwadde, 33, and Moreen Nakabubi, 25, were shot dead by thugs in Zana along Entebbe Road. The thugs made off with unspecified amount of money.

At least 481 cases of motorcycle robbery were recorded by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in 2018 compared to 386 in 2017 representing a 20 percent increase. Kampala contributed 175 out of the 481 motorcycle robbery cases recorded.

