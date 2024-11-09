MPs, MAAIF asked to explain recently passed coffee bill

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District leaders have asked Members of Parliament and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) to explain the recently passed National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024 to the farmers.

According to the leaders, since the bill was tabled and its subsequent passing, there have been a lot of speculations and questions from farmers and yet they have no answers since they were never engaged to understand the bill.

On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Bill, which amends the National Coffee Act, 2021, Act 17 of 2021, allowing for the mainstreaming and rationalization of the functions of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate efficient and effective service delivery

This move is part of the government’s Rationalisation of Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) initiative, aimed at reducing redundancy and improving efficiency across state agencies.

The Nyakabingo Sub County Chairperson, Charles Thembo Kahitisani, says that because there was no consultation, especially among key coffee producers, leaders, farmers and coffee dealers. He adds that they were not given a chance to present their concerns before the bill was passed.

Kahitisani who is also a coffee farmer and chairperson Board of the Bukonzo Organic Cooperative Union notes that the area MPs must take it upon themselves to explain the content of the bill to the local leaders and the population.

Julius Kule Kyasuba, the Mahango Sub-County Chairperson is also disappointed that the Members of Parliament did not explain to the local farmers the contents of the bill before its passing. He calls it unfortunate that such a crucial bill could be passed without consideration of the farmer’s input.

Ruth Biira, the Mbunga Sub-county Chairperson, is worried that speculations surrounding the merger of UCDA could lower farmer’s motivation. She noted that it’s important the details of the bill are shared with farmers.

Wilson Asiimwe, the LCIII Chairperson of Lake Katwe Sub-county says he has no details concerning the bill but hopes the MPs will bring it to the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority -UCDA has so far registered over 100,000 Coffee farming households across the country in the ongoing Registration campaign.

Speaking in Fort Portal on Thursday, Israel Ssebugenyi the Technology Development Manager at UCDA noted that during the exercise, the government is targeting to register 1.8 million households before the December 31 deadline.

He adds that out of this target, UCDA has so far registered 100,000 Coffee farmers while the other Registration campaign by UNDP has registered 5000 farmers in Kasese District.

Ssebugenyi says that the campaign is going on smoothly and they haven’t met resistance from the farmers.

UCDA announced that it would undertake registration of all coffee farmers in the market to comply with the European Union standards under the European Union Deforestation-free- free Products EUDR campaign which stipulates that farmers must prove that their Coffee has been grown on land free from deforestation.

However, the farmers asked UCDA to add more effort in sensitising the farmers about the registration.

Gilbert Rubaihayo the Kyenjojo District Chairperson who is also a coffee farmer said that many local farmers are not yet aware of this campaign.

Olive Birungi another farmer asked UCDA to ensure that all farmers regardless of the size of their Coffee gardens are registered and accurate and correct data taken.

Joanita Nakityo the Chief Administrative Officer of Kamwenge District advised farmers to embrace the exercise as it will be beneficial to them.

URN