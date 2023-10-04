MPs divided over prayer breakfast at State House



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legislators from across the political spectrum have expressed their unease regarding Parliament’s decision to convene the 32nd National Prayer Breakfast scheduled for October 8, 2023, at State House, Entebbe. This year’s National Prayer Breakfast will be held under the theme, ‘Fear not, repent, and serve the Lord.’

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, explained that Parliament had requested the President to host the event at his official residence to renew and strengthen the bonds among Ugandans seeking God’s guidance. Tayebwa also mentioned that several local and international guests have been invited to attend the Prayer Breakfast. Patience Rwabwogo Museveni, the daughter of President Museveni and a Pastor at the Luzira-based Covenant Nations Church, is among the evangelists who will preach on that day.

Michael Timuzigu, the Kajara County Member of Parliament, expressed concern that the aim of the Prayer Breakfast is to bring together people with diverse cultural, religious, and political affiliations both within and outside the government. He suggested that the Kololo Independence ceremonial ground would be a more suitable and convenient location than the State House.

The Leader of the Opposition – LOP, Mathias Mpuuga, who also represents Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka City, protested the stringent measures that require legislators to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests to access State House.

In response, Margaret Muhanga Mugisa, the Fort Portal City North Division Member of Parliament and State Minister for Primary Health Care explained that in June 2023, the President had tested positive for COVID-19, leading the Scientific Committee to recommend mandatory tests for anyone seeking to meet him.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, up to 3,632 Ugandans have died of COVID-19 since 2020 when the pandemic began, with 170,255 confirmed cases. Muhanga noted that despite the World Health Organization – WHO downgrading the virus, Uganda still records between 50 to 60 cases of the virus weekly.

Tayebwa dismissed the legislators’ concerns, emphasizing that the National Prayer Breakfast will take place at the President’s official residence, which is government property accessible to every citizen, regardless of their political affiliations.

Before the country’s Independence Day celebrations on October 9th, Parliament has been organizing an annual National Prayer Breakfast since 1991. The event is held to pray for the country and renew people’s commitment to God. It is also the day when the 1995 Constitution was promulgated.

URN