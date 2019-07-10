MPs demand more funds for Netball team

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have asked the Ministry of Education and Finance to allocate more funds to facilitate the national team, She Cranes at the World Cup.

She Cranes will play against England, Samoa and Scotland in Group D.

Though the team has already arrived in Liverpool, United Kingdom for the World Cup that starts this Friday, MPs noted that the team is facing financial constraints.

MPs led by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga wondered why the government has failed to release sufficient funds to the team.

The Minister of State for Sports, Charles Bakkabulindi told the House that team had been given some funds, with each player receiving shillings 5 million.

The President of Uganda Netball Federation, Susan Anek said recently that they had submitted a request of shillings 2.1 billion for the World Cup to cater for build-up games, residential training, visa fees, air tickets, accommodation, feeding and allowances.

Last Thursday, the government released 250 million shillings to cater partially for allowances of shillings 5 million for each of the 13 players and also feeding for at least a week.

Kadaga, however, wondered why the government has failed to release all the funds to the team and yet Uganda qualified for the World Cup last August.

However, the House was dissatisfied with his response, which prompted Kadaga to direct Bakkabulindi to deliver a more comprehensive statement next Tuesday on how much has been allocated to the She Cranes, why Uganda Broadcasting Corporation failed to secure US $ 350,000 Dollars to air AFCON games and also the performance of Uganda Cranes at AFCON.

MP Allan Ssewanyana rose on a matter of national importance concerning the performance of Uganda Cranes at Africa Cup of Nations –AFCON.

Much as he lauded the Cranes qualifying for the round of 16 where the team was knocked out by Senegal, Ssewanyana says that the ministry of sports and even parliament should set up a committee to investigate allegations of corruption in Federation for Football Associations (FUFA).

Bakkabulindi says that he will also report to the House on how behaviors of various people and parties affected Uganda’s image and performance at AFCON.

*****

URN