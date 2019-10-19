MPs demand involvement in distribution of hoes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament are protesting the distribution of hoes in their constituencies without their involvement.

President Yoweri Museveni in his 2016 election manifesto promised to avail hoes to every household to support agricultural production.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at Parliament, Aringa county’s Olega Ashraf Noah demanded that the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda explains to parliament why ministers are given special treatment at the expense of Members of Parliament.

He said that the action is aimed at causing disunity among the voters as the 2021 general elections draw near.

Rosemary Mutonyi Masaba said that information of distribution of hoes in the constituency reached her through agents who reported that the electorate was allegedly being told that their area MP sold hoes.

She demanded an explanation from government about criteria being used to handpick ministers to distribute hoes in different constituencies.

Otuke Woman MP Silvia Akello described the manner in which the hoes are being distributed as a disgrace to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party which seeks to fulfil its manifesto to Ugandans.

She also said that there are some districts which have no ministers in Cabinet and if the criterion is for ministers to carry out the distribution, some of the districts will be left out.

Kumi Municipality MP Oagon Silas also said that government needs to come out with urgency and explain the on-going distribution of hoes.

URN