MPs demand gov’t accountability on desert locust response

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have tasked government to account for its response towards the desert locust invasion. They have also demanded for accurate information on the matter.

Parliament on Wednesday debated the invasion and Government’s response following a matter of national importance raised by Lawrence Cherop the Kween County MP.

MPs have however raised concern that government was not coming out clear on the strategy to fight the locusts.

Government recently paid 11 billion shillings debt to the Desert Locust Organisation for East Africa, while another 7 billion shillings for domestically fighting locusts through an aerial spray.

Esther Anyakun, the Woman MP for Nakapiripirit says that the government has invested a lot in the fight against locusts but has not involved the community in the affected areas.

Anyakun questioned why government did not sensitize locals to fight the locusts but deployed the military.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kiira Municipality MP and Opposition whip says although the government has been preparing to combat the locusts, it should assure Ugandans on where they have been sighted and any interventions.

Rosemary Nauwat the Amudat Woman MP, says government says that the officials on ground in Karamoja are technical officers, and not people deployed to fight locusts.

She also questioned why there hasn’t been any spraying since Monday.

Anita Among, says that since there is no spraying, there is a deliberate move to make money in the locust fight.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asked government to report to Parliament formally and explain how they are dealing with locust invasion.

Bright Rwamirama the Minister for Animal Industry says Government is yet to map out where the locusts have laid eggs, with the intention of destroying them as they start to metamorphose after 14 days.

He says Government is procuring enough chemicals and it has already procured one aircraft, and another is on the way.

******

URN