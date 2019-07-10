MPs ask Kadaga to rule on independent legislators

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament tasked Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga on Tuesday afternoon to clearly come out with a position on designating independent legislators to different committees.

The matter came up during the designation of MPs to different Sectoral Committees of Parliament as the Fourth Session of the Tenth Parliament takes shape. Members on Sectoral Committees serve for only one year and are either reappointed or new ones are named.

It all started after the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa designated Jacob Opolot, an independent member of parliament as Chairperson of the Education Committee. Opolot was later designated to the same committee by Independent Whip Aja Baryayanga, on behalf of the Speaker.

This prompted the Aruu South MP; Odonga Otto to take to the floor and question Nankabirwa authority to designate an independent MP. According to the Parliament Rules of Procedure, the Speaker is the head and in charge of all independent MPs.

However, the independent have on different occasions been claimed by different political parties in parliament, which they are affiliated with causing commotion in the house during processes like designation to committees. The Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan also took to the floor, saying that the issue of designating independents in parliament should be given the attention it deserves to avoid clashes.

She reminded parliament that matter was an issue of contention last year when Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante was designated as Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) only for him to be dropped by the Speaker and deployed on the Appointments Committee amid protests.

Kadaga said she was waiting for a report from the Rules Committee concerning independents in Parliament.

The Budadiri West MP, Nathan Nandala Mafabi said that Rules of Procedure recognize the Opposition and the Government side and specifically require the Speaker to designate independent MPs.

Nandala further noted that the Kabale Municipality MP, Aja Baryayanga is not recognized by the Rules to designate MPs on behalf of the Speaker.

He asked for guidance from Kadaga on the specific rules to follow when it comes to independents. Kadaga promised to give a ruling on the independents in writing.

URN