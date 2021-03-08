MP Gilbert Olanya dismisses Acholi group endorsement of Oulanyah for speaker

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah declared his intention to challenge Kadaga for Speaker of Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kilak South Member of parliament Gilbert Olanya has distanced himself from the recent decision by the Acholi Parliamentary Group-APG endorsing the Omoro county legislator Jacob Oulanyah for the speaker’s race, saying its an act of immaturity and mere excitement.

Olanya who doubles as the secretary-Ggneral of the Acholi Parliamentary Group-APG, says that the Speaker is required to treat each and every legislator with dignity and respect because they represent the opinions of their voters.

He says that it was wrong for Acholi as a tribe to position itself as belonging to a particular speaker during the forthcoming elections because it could trigger sectarian and tribal politics especially if the the successful candidate doesn’t receive support from Acholi legislators.

According to Olanya, if the incumbent speaker Rebecca Kadaga retains her seat, the Acholi Parliamentary Group might find itself in an awkward position to demand services and follow up on some key issues affecting their people.

Olanya’s concern comes a few days after members of Acholi Parliamentary Group led by their chairperson, P.P Okin Ojara, the Chua West legislator convened a media briefing at Churchill Courts Hotel in Gulu city on Saturday afternoon where they openly endorsed Oulanyah for the speaker’s race.

Ojara claimed that they had held meetings with newly elected MPs from Acholi, cultural, religious and community leaders to consult on Oulanyah’s candidature. He explained that they resolved to endorse Oulanyah because of his competence, humility, honesty, objectivity, brotherhood and capability to steer the eleventh parliament.

Arthur Owor, a political scientist based in Gulu city says that whatever is happening is a manifestation of patronage where every tribe and religion want to have a share of the national cake. He says there’s need for Ugandans to transcend and begin looking at politics beyond tribes and religion among others.

Oulanyah seeks to unseat his boss Rebecca Kadaga in the forthcoming speaker’s race. The two have already declared their interest to run for the same office come May this year.

URN