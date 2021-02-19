Motorists demand for guard rails at Apaa bridge

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Road users in Amuru district have raised concerns over the lack of guard rails at the Apaa bridge. Guard rails help to prevent vehicles from slipping off the road in steep areas.

Heavy vehicles have found it difficult to pass over the bridge while transporting goods due to steep slopes at the bridge.

The Apaa bridge connects major roads that link Pabbo sub-county to River Nile landing site, Puno-Dyang, Acholiber, Amuru town council, Layima, Pailyec in Amuru and neighbouring Opuwa and Itirikwa sub-counties in Adjumani.

The bridge was washed away during the heavy torrential rains in 2020 leaving it in ruins which possess a great risk to heavy trucks transporting forest products such as timber and charcoal and agriculture produce among others.

Samuel Nyero, a cyclist explains that the bridge lacks rails and barriers which is a great threat to any vehicle that may lose control while crossing the Apaa River. He added that heavy rains often submerge the bridge rendering it impassable.

Several trucks have in the past lost control and fallen off the bridge killing and injuring passengers.

The latest incident happened on February 10th, when a Canter truck UAU 932G that was transporting produce and vendors from Apaa market overturned at the bridge.

The accident injured six occupants who were rushed to Adjumani hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor for treatment. Lydia Aryemo, one of the accident survivors blamed the accident on the absence of barriers that could have stopped the truck.

Christopher Odongkara, the Pabbo sub-county LC III chairperson in Amuru from where Apaa was carved explained that work on the bridge has been impossible after Apaa was gazetted to be part of Adjumani district local government.

Local authorities say the bridge has been abandoned following Apaa boundary disputes between Amuru and Adjumani district local governments. Uganda Wildlife Authority – UWA also claims Apaa is part of East Madi Game Reserve.

But Martin Akera, the District Secretary for Works and Technical Services argues that Apaa bridge belongs to Amuru district local government. He added that plans are underway to rehabilitate the bridge to spur economic development in the area.

Akera emphasized that bridge railings serve as safety measures designed to redirect vehicles to minimize accidents and retain the pedestrians and cyclists.

URN