Moroto MPs refuse to donate UGX 20m to district Covid-19 taskforce

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The refusal by Members of Parliament from Moroto to donate 20 million shillings to the district COVID-19 taskforce has angered district leaders.

John Baptist Lokii, the MP for Matheniko County and Stella Atyang, the Moroto District Woman MP informed the District COVID-19 taskforce that they will not hand over the money to the district.

Parliament allocated itself 10 billion Shillings part of the over 300 billion Shillings supplementary expense for the COVID-19 intervention. However, the move drew criticism especially on social media where members are being accused of being selfish.

Lokii said they will return the money to the treasury instead of giving it to the district.

The two legislators defended the decision by the parliament to allocate them the money saying it was meant to facilitate them in their respective constituencies for activities related to COVID-19 sensitization.

However, Andrew Napaja, the LCV chairperson Moroto questioned the decision by the MPs to return the money to the treasury instead of giving it to the task force which is struggling to implement several covid-19 activities.

Napaja said the decision of the two MPs was selfish.

Last week, the High Court ordered the Members of Parliament to deposit the money back to the Parliamentary Commission, district or Covid-19 National Task Force.

