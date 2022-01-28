More U.S. sanctions against Russia could cause cutoff of ties: Lavrov

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | If the United States were to impose more sanctions against Russia, the country would risk severing relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

“Regarding the threat of (new) sanctions, the Americans were told during the contacts of the presidents that the package (of new sanctions) being considered by Washington, including a complete shutdown of those financial and economic systems controlled by the West, would be equivalent to breaking off ties,” Lavrov said.

The West understands this and such a scenario would clearly not be in anyone’s interests, the foreign minister said during an interview with leading Russian media outlets.

He pointed out how Western officials were inflating the situation regarding Ukraine, “hysterically” demanding a de-escalation and calling on Russia to “choose diplomacy.”

Lavrov stressed that Russia has chosen the path of diplomacy for a long time and has always adhered to the principle that no state should strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

“The Americans have started to openly and cynically use Ukraine against Russia to such an extent that even Kiev has become frightened,” he added.

“We don’t want wars, but we also will not allow serious attacks on our interests,” Lavrov said.

*****

Xinhua