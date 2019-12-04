More than 30 people feared dead in fresh Bududa mudslide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 30 people are feared dead in the fresh mudslides that hit Bududa district in Eastern Uganda yesterday afternoon. The mudslides affected the two villages of Namasa and Naposhi, all in Bushika sub-county, Bududa district.

Gerald Fungo, the chairman of Bumasa village says that a number of people are still buried in the soggy ground, and can hardly be accessed due to the shortage of personnel and equipment. The tragedy follows five hours of consistent and heavy rainfall, on Tuesday.

Floods reportedly swept into 20 houses have and crop gardens. Most roads in district have also been water-logged, making movement rather difficult. Moses Lukuya, the chairman Namali village said they can hardly cross to their homes.

Godfrey Watenga Nabutanyi, the Lutseshe county MP told URN on phone that the rains washed away very bridges paralyzing movement in the district.

According to Watenga, the most affected are the bridges connecting Bubiita and Buwali sub counties, Buwali and kwushu town council, Bulucheke sub county and Bushiyi sub county across Manafa river.

He explained that in Bushika landslides buried five houses. About six people are believed to be trapped in the ground. So far only one body has been recovered.

According to Watenga, although the Bududa district police commander-DPC dispatched a team to help with the rescue efforts, the officers have failed to cross to the landslide affected areas because the roads are cut off.

Currently, only residents are involved in the rescue efforts. Bushika sub county councilor, Simuya Mabuko has appealed to government to expedite the relocation of people from the mudslide prone areas in Bududa district.

Last year, more than 850 people were displaced and another 51 died, when mudslides hit Bukalasi and Buwali sub-counties in Bududa district. The areas were also hit by another landslide in June, which left at least three people dead.

URN