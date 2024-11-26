FIDA to help Arua men reporting cases of domestic violence

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An increasing number of male victims of domestic violence in the West Nile region are coming forward to report cases of abuse, signaling a gradual shift in addressing gender-based violence against men.

According to SP Jimmy Anguyo, the Gender-Based Violence Focal Person for the West Nile region police, the number of male victims reporting domestic violence cases has risen significantly.

In 2023, 34 men reported instances of abuse, but in 2024, this number has already climbed to 48. Anguyo revealed some of the hotspots of violence against men as River Oli, Logiri, and Bunia Baba. He attributed the violence to poor parenting and dangerous social lifestyles.

Anguyo said by 2020 no male victims reported violence against them, because of cultural beliefs. He attributes the increasing reportage to various measures put in place by police such as comprehensive community policing and dialogues to encourage male victims of domestic violence to seek help. Anguyo said they have been using the male victims who report cases of violence against them to police, to speak to their friends in the same situation and also to seek help.

Alfred Matua, the Community Liaison Officer of Central Division, Arua City, said the police is training police officers to use trauma-sensitive techniques when handling victims of domestic violence who report to them, to give them confidence to speak up.

Rehema Minala, a legal officer at FIDA Uganda, Arua branch, said the organization has councilors that help men reconcile with their spouse’s mediation.

Minala explained that contrary to popular belief that FIDA Uganda only supports women undergoing marital distress, the organization has assisted in reconciling men who report to them as having issues with their wives.

In 2023, 15,184 people were victims of Domestic Violence, of whom 3,243 were Male Adults according to the Annual Police Crime Report. While in West Nile, at least 817 cases of domestic violence were recorded in the sub-region in 2023.

***

URN