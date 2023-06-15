MOH directs recruitment of physical fitness instructors in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is advocating for the recruitment of Physical Fitness Instructors in all educational institutions across the country. The move is aimed at promoting the overall health and well-being of all Ugandans.

According to experts from the Ministry of Health, non-communicable diseases account for 41 percent of deaths in Uganda, with cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, and stroke being responsible for 12 percent of these fatalities.

As Uganda prepares to celebrate the third edition of the National Day of Physical Education, Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister for Primary Health Care noted that they have directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to make it mandatory for academic institutions to have physical fitness instructors.

This initiative is intended to improve the health of the younger generation and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases in the country. Muhanga also emphasized the importance of Ugandans adopting and embracing a physically active lifestyle.

Moses Golola, a fitness instructor with over 10 years of experience, expressed concern about the qualifications and skills of teachers who currently instruct students in physical fitness and exercise in many schools.

Golola urged the Ministry of Health to ensure that learners in all schools have designated spaces for physical fitness exercises to keep them fit. He commended the ministry’s efforts to promote physical fitness, a journey he himself embarked on a decade ago.

Charles Oyo, the Commissioner of Non-Communicable Diseases, advised Ugandans to undergo regular checkups and engage in physical fitness activities to combat non-communicable diseases. He revealed that 35 percent of patients visiting outpatient departments in health centers across Uganda are affected by non-communicable diseases.

Uganda will host a National Day of Physical Activity at Kololo Independence Grounds on Sunday, where the public is encouraged to participate and avail themselves of the opportunity to be screened for various diseases.

*****

URN