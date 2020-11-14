Ministry of works takes charge of constructing Wakiso district road

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of work has taken charge of constructing Wakiso district road which will connect Kasanje town council to Bussi Island to ease transport for the islanders.

The proposed project shall span for 2.5km from Bubebere to Muziina bay. With the completion of this project, the government hopes to extend services like schools, health care, and electricity to the people and to boost tourism. This shall boost tourism revenue for the area and the country at large because Bussi island is home to endangered species of birds like Shoebill stork, long-toed lapwing, kingfisher, village weaver and African Jacana.

The Wakiso district Engineer, Samuel Mwesigwa says that he was assigned to contact the ministry of works to give support to the district in constructing the road.

Engineer Mwesigwa revealed that this project will cost over 35 billion shillings and asked residents of Bussi to be patient as the ministry if finalizing the paperwork for the road to be constructed.

Last year Wakiso District contracted Atoria Civil Lab Ltd to conduct an extensive Geotechnical investigation of the swamp and the ground underneath to ascertain the suitability of the site for the project and to test the type of soils where the road is going to pass.

Bussi island is home to over 30,000 people but the only mode of transport connecting it to the mainland are manned wooden canoes that can transport a few people and agricultural produce at a go. This usually takes one and a half hours to cross the swamp but the government hopes to cut travel time to this island up to 10minutes after the construction of this crossing.

URN