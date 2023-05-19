Ministry of Health rallies Busoga Kingdom in fight against TB

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has teamed up with Busoga Kingdom cultural leaders to reduce the rate of new TB infections within the sub-region.

Busoga region registered 1,167 new TB infections in 2022. Records show that several victims were unaware of the exact source of the infection and their possible contacts, a trend which risked the spread of further undocumented infections within the communities.

Available information indicates that most of the TB cases are registered along the landing site areas in the districts of Mayuge and Namayingo, where most affected fishermen traverse different areas in search of fish, without adhering to treatment, even when well aware of their health status.

Speaking to journalists after a stakeholders meeting between the Ministry of Health and cultural leaders from Busoga Kingdom on Thursday, Emmanuel Twongere, a Senior Medical Officer with the Ministry of Health said that their engagement is aimed at fostering best health practices among grassroots populations.

Twongere notes that cultural leaders reach out to big populations of loyal people in their areas of operation and if they are empowered to localize messages pertaining to TB testing and treatment, several homesteads will thrive disease free. He is optimistic that with support from the cultural leaders, the disease will be tamed through early testing and eventual treatment.

Twongere also courted cultural leaders to fight the stigmatization of TB patients, which he says will increase the medication uptake and over time reduce recycled infections, since all positive cases will be managed freely with support from community members.

Andrew Balyeku, the Busoga Kingdom’s Health Minister says that the clan leaders have been directed to dispatch TB prevention and treatment messages within the grassroots communities, arguing that, such intensified drives will over time tear down the statistical data of new cases.

Balyeku adds that, in so doing, communities are also encouraged to ensure good nutrition using basic fruits, vegetables and local proteins available in their areas of habitation, arguing that, such health well-being ethics will boost their immunities to fight against disease in case of random infections.

Uganda is rated among the 30 most TB-burdened countries all over the world and an estimated 30 deaths to the same infection are registered daily.

