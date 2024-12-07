Ministry of Education asked to mainstream culture in curriculum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) has asked the government to strengthen the mainstreaming of culture in the different academic programmes and curricula right from primary schools to tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Youth Cultural Heritage Awarding Ceremony at the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board grounds in Mengo, Fredrick Nsibambi, the Deputy Executive Director of CCFU, highlighted the importance of looking into various cultures to extract cultural resources that can contribute to addressing contemporary challenges faced by communities.

This year, CCFU focused on taboos that remain useful today, especially among young people, so they can become responsible citizens.

Nsibambi also advocated for the documentation and promotion of positive taboos that help shape the moral behaviours of young people and suggested that these could also be reflected in the national curriculum.

However, Nsibambi stated that it is up to cultural leaders to modify certain aspects of different cultural practices and taboos that no longer make sense in the current context.

Henry Ssemakula, the Principal Education Officer in the Department of University Education Training in the Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of grounding children in culture and heritage.

He added that the Ministry of Education incorporates many cultural aspects, such as music, dance, and drama, which contain valuable cultural information.

Ssemakula also expressed concern about cultural changes brought about by modernization, such as new fashions and changes in traditional functions.

He reassured that the Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the origins of these cultural adjustments and their influence on children.

Fourteen young people emerged as winners in this year’s Youth Heritage Competition, which was held under the theme “Culture and Taboos.”

Over 338 entries from across the country were submitted, with a jury of four heritage experts selecting the top 14 artworks. These will be used to produce the 2025 Heritage Calendar.

Daniel Muhulizi, a student at Mountains of the Moon University, took the top spot with his thought-provoking drawing illustrating the taboo against pregnancy before marriage in the Tooro culture.

His artwork highlights the importance of respecting community norms while also sparking meaningful conversations around cultural heritage.

