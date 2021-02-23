Minister vows to fight contractor if he gives ‘kick back’ to anyone

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders of Lira have warned against corruption tendencies as the Ministry of Education and Sports implements a 14b shillings construction project at Uganda Technical College (UTC) Lira.

Work on the construction project which is supposed to last for a period of nine months will include construction of a laboratory, classroom block, administrative block and hostels.

It is being done under the Skilling Uganda Strategic Plan which underscores a paradigm shift in skills development in the country, emphasizing creating employable skills and competency relevant to the labor market rather than educational certificates like before.

UTC Lira is a tertiary institution of learning offering both Certificate and Diploma Courses in Engineering. When completed, it will become a center of excellence in road construction and highway maintenance.

The institution will produce bridge construction technicians, quantity surveyor, bridge construction supervisors, project schedulers and bridge construction project managers among others.

The construction will be undertaken by two different construction companies who have already signed the contract agreements with the Ministry.

Ambitious Construction Company will handle construction of the laboratory, a classroom block, and Administration block alongside some external work while, EGISS Engineering construction limited will construct hostels for both boys and girls, a generator room and staff quarters.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng, the Lira City woman MP elect represented the Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni at the launch of the project.

While re-echoing a point from the Education minister’s written speech, Dr. Acheng cautioned the officials and other people involved in the project against corruption saying most times, it’s the leaders who cause shoddy work by asking for “kick back.”

Acheng who acknowledged the tendencies of giving “kick back” threatened to have the contractor removed should he get involved in that.

Dr. Acheng who is the woman MP-elect advised that the contractors must be paid on time to ensure effective and efficient work.

However, Doreen Lwanga, the project coordinator disclosed that payment will be upon certification, adding that there is need for monitoring of the project to ensure that the desired output is achieved.

She advised the monitoring team who comprised of Heads of Departments from the Ministry and the School Authority and other local leaders to monitor and make monthly reports on the progress of the construction.

Meanwhile Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the Minister of State for Education and Sports argued that for the institution to become a center of excellence as being desired, all stakeholders must join hands together to monitor the project.

“We do not want to hear you coming back to ask for extension of time and yet you agreed you can deliver in 9 months so please put your bits and pieces together to ensure that you deliver within the 9 months.”

The College was founded in 1948 to offer technical training to World War II veterans thereafter admitting primary school leavers as a Technical school.

In 1972 it upgraded to a Technical Institute admitting secondary school leavers with ‘O’-levels to pursue craft certificate courses then later it upgraded to a technical college admitting secondary school leavers who have completed advanced level of education.

********

URN