Minister Tumwebaze hails Isbat University’s new skilling platform

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Isbat University located on Lugogo Bypass launched a skilling platform and an e-sports portal as it seeks to brand itself as a fast growing university in providing integrated education services in Uganda.

Since it was opened in 2006, Isbat has made several initiatives aimed at imparting practical skills into its students to prepare them for a very competitive and dynamic workplace.

Launching the platforms at the university premises on June 12, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, said he associates Isbat with innovation. “Learn to get skills and then use the skills to earn,” Tumwebaze said.

The minister said the most important thing after someone has acquired a skill is the ability to earn money and fend for themselves. The launch was also attended by Isbat University Vice Chancellor, Isbat Chancellor Fred Jachan Omach, a former minister for finance, lecturers and hundreds of students.

Among the items launched is a blended learning platform which is a unique education philosophy that deals with education in a holistic manner with an all-round development of personalities. The newly implemented blended learning platform ensures that learning is made simple and available 24/7 for developing skills to the expectations of employers.

University officials say students will be able to access education services with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The skilling platform is set to bridge the gap between higher education and industry by providing skilling in technology and innovations. This particular platform focuses on fast growing technical and industrial advancements and addresses continuous employment opportunities.

The skilling modules will be executed in a blended learning mode through a combination of face-to-face and online education aided with projects. The other component is the e-sports portal- a form of competition using video games. This is done through organised multiplayer video game competitions. e-sports is expected to hit $5bilion in value and a global audience of nearly 600 million by 2020.

Universities are preparing cyber warriors to defend against hackers, preparing data scientists to enhance machine learning and A.I. Isbat lecturers added that students involved in e-sports are better team players in other aspects of life.