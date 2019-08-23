Minister tasks CAA to expedite construction works of new terminal building

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport Monica Ntege Azuba has asked the Civil Aviation Authority-CAA to expedite construction works of the new terminal building to enable Uganda Airlines company acquire free space for office and bookings.

The airline is currently renting space from Eagle Air at Entebbe International Airport.

The first two aircrafts bought in April are also parked in the parking apron of the VVIP wing.

Although Azuba doesn’t reveal the amount of money spent by the airline company to rent office and booking space, she says there is need to allocate space for the airline company to start its services.

Azuba who was monitoring expansion works and upgrade of Entebbe International Airport on Thursday suggested that once construction of the new terminal building is completed, the airline should be relocated at a free cost to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Kafeero Sekitooleko, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure says government needs to ensure it provides all necessary resources including free office and parking Aprons for the airline company to avoid the airline from suffering setbacks.

The airline is expected to commence its maiden commercial flights on Wednesday.

According to Azuba, the flights will commence with an inaugural flight to Nairobi and other destinations.

Azuba wants Ugandans to support the National carrier so that it thrives.

