Minister Kyofatogabye apologizes to Mukono Diocese Bishop

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Kampala and Metropolitan Area, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has apologized for undermining Mukono Diocese Bishop, Rt. Rev. Enos Kitto Kagodo.

The minister while meeting residents at Kame Valley Market and touring the China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) road campsite revealed that he had been informed by the Mukono Deputy Clerk Town Luboyera Majerani that the bishop had declined to grant property consent for the contractor to start the road construction works.

The government contracted CCCC to tarmac Anthony –Kame Annex, Albert Cook-Cathedral rise, Kame –Nabuti- Katosi, Admin link, and Access Road which covers a total of 8.68 km at 46 billion Shillings with funding from the World Bank.

The construction works on the road were meant to start in October but it has since stalled after the Bishop allegedly declined to sign property consent at the section where the contractor had planned to commence the work.

“They are one month below the schedule, much of the time has been taken in establishing the campsite, but also, they have challenges of securing right of way from the church. The cathedral had consented three weeks ago, but the bishop raised other issues which needed to be highlighted. …I call upon the cathedral leadership to allow us to proceed because the road benefits the cathedral, and it will be disappointing if we leave that section out.” The minister noted before instructing the contractor to identify another section and start the work.

However, Bishop Kagodo treated the minister’s statement as demeaning, claiming that they had falsely accused him since he had signed the consent and handed it over to the main town clerk, Francis Byabagambi.

But Byabagambi acknowledged receiving the property consent from the bishop three weeks ago.

“It’s totally hard to tell where the devil came from, we had a meeting with the bishop and they unconditionally gave us land, he went ahead and put it into writing, I am here to attest to that goodness,” Byabagambi noted.

On Thursday while officially launching construction of another section of the road at Ntawo playground, the Minister apologized to the Bishop and thanked him for supporting development.

“Almost 90 percent of the section we are supposed to cover in the town centre goes through the diocesan land. The bishop and the church accepted us to encroach on their property to induce development.” Kyofatogabye noted.

Sterling Engineering Limited was awarded a contract to construct a stretch of Nasuuti – Nakabago – Ntawo, Bajjo-Seeta, Serado Link, Kigunga Link (9.72km) at 43 billion shillings.

John Ssebunya, the LCI Chairperson says the community has for so long been suffering with poor roads before commending the government for responding to their cry.

“Despite belonging to the opposition, specifically the National Unity Platform, this term we are not here to fight good government programs but embrace them for the betterment of our communities, frustrating government programs ended a long time ago,” Ssebunya noted.

Zaidi Ssali, the Vice Chairperson of Mukono Central Division asked residents to plan good use of the road for development after its completion. “Ensure adding something to yourself rather than just taking pride that roads in your area are constructed.”

URN