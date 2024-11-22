Minister John Mulimba, 3 UPDF Generals survive accident in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba and three Generals have survived an accident in Nakasongola district along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident occurred on Friday at Namunsaala village in Katuugo town council.

According to Sam Twineamazima the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, the accident occurred when the driver of the bus registration number UAQ 602W rammed into the convoy of Mulimba which comprised vehicles UBM 335C, UG 04334D, H4DF2687, UG0094X, UG 2829W, and others heading to Gulu side from Kampala City.

Twineamazima explained that the bus driver rammed into the convoy while trying to overtake another Truck Registration number UBM 346J.

He said that during the accident, the driver knocked the vehicles of the Minister and the Generals but were unhurt.

Twineamazima identified other occupants as General Andrew Gutti the former chairman of the Court-martial, Retired Lieutenant General Lakara Nakibus, Brigadier General Ssekiranda Mwanje the chief of Staff of Reserve Force and their drivers among other occupants.

Twineamazima said the Minister and the Generals survived the accident with no injuries and proceeded with the journey in other vehicles.

However,r General Gutti, his driver and Moses Akashaba another occupant sought checkups at Bombo General military hospital before they were discharged in good health.

Police have since cleared the road and the damaged vehicles were towed to Kakooge Police Station as investigations into the accident go on.

In September this year ,two people died on the spot and another was injured in an accident at Kakondi village in Nakasongola district along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. when a Toyota Hiace, registration number UBL 232G, collided with a motorcycle, a Bajaj Boxer, registration number UFG 032M, and a bicycle.

