Minister condemns attack on Uganda embassy in DRC by rioters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Regional Cooperation John Mulimba has confirmed that Uganda’s Embassy in Embassy in Kinshasa was attacked by a riotous mob. He said non of the staff at the embassy was hurt.

He also briefed the Parliament about the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mulimba confirmed that on Sunday, January 26, rioters looted and set parts of the embassy on fire, an act he described as a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961).

He reported that that the premises where the embassy is located had been secured and that the DRC government had pledged to protect Uganda’s diplomatic missions.

The attack comes amid heightened hostilities following the M23 rebels’ capture of Goma on January 27. the attack on Uganda’s embassy has been linked to allegation that Uganda has been backing the M23 rebel group.

Mulimba however denied that Uganda has been backing M23.

“Uganda categorically states that we have no links to any armed groups in the DRC. This is a protracted conflict driven by multiple factors, including ethnicity, citizenship disputes, economic exploitation, and youth unemployment.” he said.

He emphasized that Uganda is already hosting over 560,000 Congolese refugees, highlighting the immense strain the crisis has placed on the country’s resources.

Mulimba reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes, which seek to mediate the conflict.

He also acknowledged the now-defunct East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) which had previously helped reduce M23’s territorial control by 80% before its mandate expired in December 2023.

In response to security concerns, Uganda Airlines has suspended flights to Kinshasa as a precautionary measure.

Mulimba assured Parliament that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue advising Ugandans in the DRC accordingly.

He also reiterated Uganda’s cooperation with the DRC government in handling former M23 combatants, noting that all ex-fighters who sought refuge in Uganda were disarmed and repatriated under international supervision.

Mulimba stressed the need for a diplomatic resolution, cautioning against over-reliance on military solutions.

“This conflict cannot be resolved by military means alone. We must intensify diplomatic and mediation efforts to achieve lasting peace.”

He assured Parliament that Uganda remains committed to protecting its citizens, investments, and diplomatic interests in the DRC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added, is actively assessing measures to support Ugandans residing in the conflict-affected areas.

With tensions running high, Parliament is now pressing the government for more concrete actions to safeguard Uganda’s national interests in the region.

Mulimba’s statement followed a call from Parliament for the Executive to explain the attack on Uganda’s embassy.

The matter was first raised by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, who expressed deep concerns over the escalating conflict between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army, backed by UN peacekeepers.

“DRC is our neighbor, and there are many Ugandans there. What is happening is a great concern for us as a country. For about four years, Uganda’s Ambassador to the DRC has not been accredited, and I keep questioning the state of our relationship with Kinshasa,” Ssenyonyi said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa did not allow MPS to debate the Minister’s statement because of the sensitivity of the matter.

URN