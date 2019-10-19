Minister Amongi intervenes in Lira municipal leaders, CAO row

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Lands and Urban Development, Betty Amongi has intervened in the row between Lira municipal council authorities and the Town Clerk.

The Minister’s intervention stemmed from the recent petition by the Lira Municipal Development Forum-MDF, a committee that oversees the implementation of USMID program.

Last week, Lira municipality councillors asked the Local Government Ministry to transfer Samuel Ahabwe accusing him of failing to implement council resolutions.

They cited failure to evict vendors from various streets and failing to stop Saving Grace Limited from managing Coronation Park, a public open space.

Amongi who also chairs Lango parliamentary group asked the municipal authorities and Ahabwe to resolve the dispute and focus on the project implementation.

Engineer Isaac Mutenyi, the USMID project coordinator questioned why Lira Municipal has not yet put to use money they received about three months for USMID including upgrade of the public space.

Patrick Ogwang, the MDF chairperson is optimistic the intervention by the USMID secretariat and Amongi shall help resolve the crisis.

On October 14th, Lira High Court adjourned the case in which Saving Grace Limited is challenging the decision of Lira Municipal to evict them from the land.

Coronation Park is public space in Lira town currently being managed by Saving Grace Limited, a private company.

Award of the contract to Saving Grace Ltd has since been challenged by the local councillors who accused Lira Municipal authority of flouting procurement policies, a move that saw former town clerk Assy Abireebe, deputy clerk, Patrick Ogweng and Mayor Ogwang Olwa arrested.

******

URN