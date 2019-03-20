Military police personnel training in motorbike patrol

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty one military police officers are undergoing training in motorcycle patrol and basic cycling skills under the Uganda Police Driving and Riding training wing.

The officers have been undergoing training for the last two weeks at the Kibuli based training ground.

They were recommended by the Military Police management and handed over to police trainers.

A reliable source at the police training facility told URN that the training of Military Police Personnel is party of the security strategies being implemented ahead of the 2021 General elections.

“This is not the only group. We expect more. They are being given basic riding skills, which can be used in patrol duties. They will use these skills especially during the upcoming elections,” the source said.

Military Police, which under Uganda people’s Defense Forces-UPDF, usually backs up Uganda Police Forces in law enforcement, maintaining law and order as well as riot control.

Military Police Personnel conduct both motorized and foot patrols in Kampala and various hotspots across the country during elections.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga has confirmed the ongoing training, saying they are only helping the Military Police management.

“They approached us and wanted to use our training facility but also for our trainers to help train their officers,” Enanga said.

The Military Police Officers are being trained by two police driving and riding instructors who are part of the team that trains police outriders.

*******

URN