Military officials join police team to decide Gen. Tumukunde’s fate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two top officials from the Legal Directorate of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF were in a meeting with senior police officers at the Criminal Investigations Directorate Headquarters in Kibuli to decide the fate of Presidential aspirant, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

They are Colonel Moses Wandera, the Deputy Chief of Legal Services in UPDF and Lt. Colonel Raphael Mugisha, the Director Prosecutions in UPDF. The police chiefs are Brig. Chris Ddamulira, the Director Police Intelligence, Grace Akullo, the Director CID, Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the Director Human Rights and Legal Services Uganda Police Force and officers from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

According to highly placed police sources, the meeting follows the failure by the former Security Minister to respond to summons by the CID director Grace Akullo to appear for interrogations. “The CID is investigating allegations to the effect that on several occasions, at your office and residence both in Kololo and other locations with in the country, you have held meetings with army veterans discussing issues related to politics,” the summons read.

Tumukunde was expected to appear at the CID headquarters last week but instead sent his lawyers led by Roberts Kagoro saying he was unwell and would appear on Tuesday this week a promise he didn’t keep. On Tuesday, Kagoro sent a letter indicating that his client wouldn’t show up before the CID because the summons were copied to the Chief of Defense Forces –CDF, Gen David Muhoozi yet he is no longer a serving army officer.

“The summons to our client were copied to the CDF who is the head of the UPDF. The police’s conduct of involving the army in civilian affairs is questionable and highly suspicious,” Kagoro said. Tumukunde’s other lawyer, Anthony Wameli also said the police summons didn’t clearly state particulars of the offense committed by their client except allegations of meeting army veterans.

“Moreover, the summons issued against our client don’t disclose the offence being investigated. They also do not disclose whether our client is subject to investigations or is a witness needed to aid police investigations,” Wameli said. It is this according to the sources that has prompted today’s meeting.

“The General has proved to be uncooperative in this matter. Now plans are underway to have him arrested and immediately charged in Court Martial. That is why members of the Military Court including its prosecutor are now on board,” a senior detective said.

Adding that, “We can no longer buy the General’s excuses. We have given him enough chances and we are now going for option B which is arrest and charge him in court.” The CID spokesperson Charles Twine had earlier indicated that they would use other means to get Tumukunde because of his failure to honor the summons.

Tumukunde is currently on bond following his earlier prosecution for treason and unlawful possession of firearms.

URN