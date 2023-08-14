Micho packs Cranes with defenders ahead of Niger game

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Defenders have once again dominated Coach Milutin Micho Sredojević’s provisional roster of players that will take on Niger in their forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tie in September.

According to a statement from FUFA, the squad summoned by the coach is composed of 33 players and will enter a residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi starting Monday, August 28, 2023. Uganda will play Niger on September 7, at Grand Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

The squad which saw the return of experienced defenders Timothy Awany and Bavis Mugabi is characterized by a solid defensive lineup, with at least eleven players selected for the defensive positions. They are Kenneth Ssemakula, James Begisa, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awany, Halidi Lwaliwa, Gift Fred, Bevis Mugabi, Musa Ramathan, Geoffrey Wasswa, Elvis Bwomono, Abdu Aziiz Kayondo.

It also has four strikers whose sole objective is to secure victory against Niger, leaving no room for anything less. These are Emmanuel Okwi, Fahad Bayo, Richard Basangwa, and Frank Ssebuufu. Also on the team are goalkeepers Isma Watenga, Salim Jamal Magoola, Charles Lukwago, Alionzi Nafian, and Joel Mutakubwa.

The midfielders on the team are Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Siraje Sentamu, Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Travis Mutyaba, Isma Mugulusi, Rogers Mato, Joseph Ochaya, Farook Miya, Tibita Laban, and Ibrahim Kasule.

For a long time, Micho has been accused of adopting a defensive-oriented style of play that does not resonate with the current football trend. Currently occupying the third position in the standings with four points, they face stiff competition from Tanzania, who hold the second qualifying position with seven points.

With only one game left in the ongoing AFCON qualification campaign, Uganda will have to defeat Niger with a slightly more substantial goal margin as they also hope that Algeria defeats Tanzania by an even larger goal margin.

Group F Standings

Algeria – 15 points (Qualified)

Tanzania – 7 points

Uganda – 4 points

Niger – 2 points (eliminated)