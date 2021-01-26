McKinstry confident as Uganda heads to a hard test against Morocco

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry has expressed confidence in the Uganda Cranes ahead of the their final group stage game against Morocco in Total CHAN 2020 in Cameroon.

Mcknistry believes his boys have the ability to crack Morocco in a game that will decide Uganda’s stay or withdraw from the continental tournament.

“We have told them there is no Quarterfinal for the team until they play and get a result in the game against Morocco, we want to write a story for ourselves, for the country and everyone back home, the odds are against us but we believe it is possible”

The Northern Irish tactician also said the team will create a cup final mentality amongst players to make this tie a do or die for the Uganda Cranes.

“We are looking to create that cup final mentality, we need to go out and play the game, there is no next game at the moment, this is a cup final”

Uganda Cranes is entering the Morocco clash without registering a single victory after finishing their two fixtures with a loss and a draw against Togo and Rwanda respectively.

This therefore means that Uganda needs a win of more than three goals to stand a chance of making it to the quarterfinals, however this will be a huge task for Uganda Cranes as they are facing the Cup defending champions.

Morocco are currently the Group C leaders with four points after beating Togo and drawing with Rwanda in their first two fixtures of group stage.

Uganda Cranes has not been performing well in the CHAN tournament for the previous editions, in the 2018 tournament, Uganda failed to go past the group stages after registering only one point against Ivory coast and losing two games against Namibia and Zambia.

********

URN