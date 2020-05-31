Mbarara police stranded with body retrieved from river Rwizi

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbarara is stranded with a body of unidentified man believed to be in his 20s.

The body was retrieved from River Rwizi at Katera cell, Ruti ward, Nyamitanga division, Mbarara municipality on Saturday evening.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson the body was first seen by a passersby on Saturday evening who notified police.

Kasasira said that the body was found with deep cuts on the neck. “We found the body with cuts like marks of violence on the back and the legs and arms tied with a rope. We suspect that unknown assailants killed the deceased from somewhere else and later dumped the body in the River,” added Kasasira.

The motive of the murder has not been established and no arrests have been made yet. But Kasasira has requested anyone with a missing person to report to Mbarara central police station and help identify the deceased.

The body was taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for a postmortem to be carried out as police tries to find the relatives.

URN