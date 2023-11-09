Mbarara City urged to hire external lawyers to resolve case backlog

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alauterio Ntegyereize, the Senior Legal Officer of Mbarara City has formally requested council to engage external lawyers to address the city’s case backlog. According to a report presented to the City Executive Committee, Mbarara City Council is currently dealing with over 40 cases dating back to 2012.

Ntegyereize explained that the Attorney General’s chamber is struggling to handle the workload, as they are also managing cases from other local governments. Ntegyereize argues that contracting external lawyers would provide a solution to the problem, as the current situation is not conducive.

He revealed that he is currently doing most of the work and sending it to the Attorney General’s chambers for approval. Ntegyereize also stated that his office is not authorized to appear and argue cases, as it has not yet been approved as a legal chamber.

In his report, Ntegyereize recommended that the committee explore a settlement of some cases that can be resolved out of court, as this would reduce the legal costs for the city council compared to pursuing a full trial.

Asse Abireebe Tuwmesigire, the Mbarara City Town Clerk, mentioned that the Council had used external legal services in the past until they were authorized to employ a legal officer. He stated that they would await the council’s resolution to hire external services.

Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, the Mayor of Mbarara City Council, acknowledged the case backlog that the city is facing, and they intend to present the recommendations to the next council sitting for approval. He emphasized that despite the financial challenges the city is currently dealing with, they will push for the council’s resolution to hire external lawyers.

Among the notable cases the city is grappling with is the one involving Luganda Majidu and six other Boda boda riders who have sued the City Town Clerk, Asse Abirebe Tumwesigire, and Mbarara City Council for suspending their election for the new City Boda Boda Executive.

URN