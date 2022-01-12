Mbarara City FC manager, technical team resign over arrears

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The head coach of Mbarara City Football Club, Hussein Mbalangu, and his two assistants have resigned citing unpaid arrears and poor welfare for players and technical staff. The assistants are Samuel Ssenyange Nsanziiro and goal keeping coach, Jamada Magasi.

Mbalangu and his colleagues took over the team three months ago at the start of the 2021-2022 StarTimes premier league season replacing Kefa Kisala, who served the club for a week. In their January 12, 2022 resignation letter addressed to the club chairperson Mwine Mpaka, the coaches say that the poor working conditions and welfare of players as well as the technical team have affected the club performance.

They say the situation has become worse because of nonpayment for the last two months yet they have to use the same salary for their feeding and accommodation. They argue that the situation has become hard for them to survive in the city without earning even any training allowances.

“The ship doesn’t sink because of more water outside rather than that inside it, the technical department tried its best to convince some players recently in order to reinforce the team for the second round but the administration was reluctant to engage these players who ended up joining other clubs,” the letter reads in part.

Mbalangu who has previously worked with Kirinya Sugar works FC, Bugoba FC, Azam FC, SC Villa, and Somali-based side Mogadishu city FC, leaves Mbarara city FC in the 12th position after 15 games in the first round in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Public Relations Officer of Mbarara City Football Club, Mathias Atukunda told URN that they had not yet received the copy of the resignation letter apart from seeing it on social media.

URN