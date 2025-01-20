Mbale taxi drivers reject new tax

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi drivers in Mbale are protesting a decision by the city council to charge them between 5,000/= and 10,000/= per day for loading and offloading on the streets. The drivers cite limited space in the main taxi parks and concerns over the accountability of previous taxes as reasons for their opposition.

They claim that the city council has sold 80% of the main taxi parkland, leaving insufficient space for taxis. As a result, some drivers have set up illegal stages alongside roads, such as on Kumi and Palisa Roads. At a meeting on Monday at the Mbale City Chambers, Stephen Mujemu, a taxi driver, expressed concerns about the new tax, noting that drivers outside the main park charge lower fares yet don’t pay taxes.

Stephen Wagoli, another driver, criticized the lack of accountability for previous taxes, particularly the city’s failure to collect rubbish from the park. Muhammad Nsoko called for the creation of another official taxi park and better services, including park cleaning, before imposing new taxes.

However, Mbale City Mayor Cassim Namugali insists the new tax is necessary to fund essential services like road rehabilitation and street lighting. Currently, taxis at the main park are charged 3,000/= to 5,000/= per day.

URN