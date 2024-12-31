Mbale man shot, loses sh50million after pepper spray robbery

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City Police are investigating circumstances under which a man was shot twice and robbed of sh50 million in broad daylight.

The victim, David Ongom, a 42-year-old accounts clerk at Lumolo Trading Company, was on his way to deposit the money at Dfcu Bank’s Mbale branch when the robbery took place on Monday.

Ongom had earlier deposited 42 million Shillings at the bank and was carrying the remaining amount to complete the transaction.

According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson, Ongom was riding his motorcycle along Noboa Road, when he was attacked by an unidentified man.

He says that the attacker pepper sprayed Ongom leaving him incapacitated before grabbing the bag containing the 50 million Shillings. Taitika adds that Ongom attempted to retrieve the bag, but a second suspect armed with a gun emerged from a dark blue Toyota Corolla.

The thug shot Ongom twice in the left thigh before the pair fled the scene in the vehicle.

Ongom was taken to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for the gunshot wounds.

Taitika says that Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

URN