Masindi Port, Laropi bridge construction to commence next financial year

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of a new bridge at Masindi Port, and Laropi is expected to commence in the next financial year.

The Laropi bridge which will be constructed in partnership with the African Development Bank will be 1,200 meters wide across the Nile, 2m shoulders, 2m walkway and standard Paved Class II approach roads. It will be seated at a spot where the Atiak-Laropi road intersects with Laropi-Moyo-Afoji

The Masindi port bridge will be 510 meters and will include construction of 4.6km of access roads. The Islamic Development Bank will fund the project.

Engineer Isaac Wani, the Director Network Planning and Engineering at Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA) said the process has already started with securing funding.

While commissioning the newly rehabilitated Karuma Bridge in Kiryandongo District, Musa Ecweru explained that managing a ferry is more expensive compared to a bridge thus the plan for construction.

Other bridges like a suspended bridge at Karuma, Ijeti bridge in Katonga and a permanent bridge at Pakwach in West Nile will also be constructed.

Ecweru further explained that these bridges are no longer strong enough to stand traffic thus the need for new ones.

Earlier, Judith Alyek, the Chairperson Lango Parliamentary Group tasked the Ministry to start the construction of a new bridge in Karuma which will replace the current bridge upon its expiry. She also demanded for a ferry at Atura.

Currently people moving from Adjumani to Moyo and those from Apac to Masindi use ferries, which has limited operational time and occasionally breaks down.

URN