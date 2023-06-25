MASAKA: Family of five hacked to death

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people from the same family have been hacked to death in Masaka District. The incident occurred in Kijonjo village, Buwunga Sub County.

It is reported that unknown assailants broke into the family home on Friday night.

The dead have been identified as Emmanuel Muteesasira, his wife Proscovia Ndagano, and their three grandchildren; Robert Kayemba 3 years, Shivan Nakasagga 5 years, and Mill Nakavuma aged 13 years.

James Basudde, the Chairperson of Kijonjo village says that the assailants raided the victims’ home when the many residents had converged in the next village for the last funeral rites and could hardly respond to the alarms.

According to Basudde, the assailants accessed the victims’ house after breaking the back door.

Beatrice Nakintu, one of the relatives of the deceased narrates that she was called by a neighbor who found one of the bodies dumped in the banana plantation. She says that the family has had no known misunderstandings in the area, wondering what could have caused their killing.

Twaha Kasirye, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson says Police have commenced investigations into the incident, adding that they have also involved the sniffer dog to help in tracing the killers.

In 2011, a family of six people in Kyannamukaka sub-county, Masaka district was also murdered by assailants who drilled a hole in their house at night.

Similarly, in 2021, 26 people were murdered in a similar manner in a period of one month, by unknown assailants who would target the victims as they returned home in at night.

*****

URN