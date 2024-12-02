Martha Karua protests rigorous body searches by army at Court Martial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye’s lead counsel Martha Karua, has protested the rigorous body search she was subjected to by the army at the General Court Martial. Besigye is facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm together with Hajji Obeid Lutale.

Karua explained that she was searched at the gate, the entrance of the court, and again inside the court chambers. She questioned why she was subjected to a third body check within the premises, especially after other court users had been barred from bringing their bags and gadgets past the first checkpoint.

While others in the crowd saw the multiple checks as normal, Karua disagreed, calling the procedure inappropriate. She also raised an issue with being denied an audience by the court, as she was informed that she lacked a practicing license from the Uganda Law Council.

Karua further pointed out that the charges against her clients related to crimes allegedly committed between Uganda, Kenya, and Greece, and questioned Uganda’s jurisdiction over offenses purportedly committed in Kenya.

Despite these challenges, Karua stated that Besigye remained firm and instructed them to apply for adjournments to allow for clarification from the Law Council. As she addressed the media, a military truck parked near her, blocking people from seeing her while she spoke. Some citizens gathered outside the gate and tried to follow the proceedings through the fence.

Karua vowed that Pan-African lawyers and politicians would take this matter seriously and file a case in the East African Court of Justice against Uganda and Kenya for what she called illegal conduct. She emphasized that they would explore all available legal avenues to seek justice for their clients. She also indicated that they had mobilized Pan-Africanists from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya in support of the case.

She put the Uganda Law Council on notice, stating that they should be ready to address multiple applications from other lawyers seeking to join the legal team.

Lawyer Erias Lukwago expressed his frustration that the application for Karua’s practice license, which was submitted on November 27, 2024, had not yet been determined.

However, he was hopeful that it would be granted by Tuesday, the following day. Lukwago also criticized the degrading treatment of Karua, a senior counsel and guest, noting that Uganda had been embarrassed by the way she was treated. Despite this, he commended Karua for remaining unshaken by the ordeal.

Besigye and Lutaale were remanded until December 10, 2024. They are accused of holding meetings between October 2023 and November 2024 in Athens, Greece, Geneva, Switzerland, and Nairobi, Kenya, to fundraise and mobilize resources against Uganda’s security.

The pair is also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of two pistols and eight rounds of ammunition, which were allegedly found on them during their arrest at Riverside Apartments in Kenya on November 16, 2024.

