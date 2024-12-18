Maracha district in mass transfer of teachers

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maracha district has announced the transfer of 103 primary school teachers, 68 deputies and head teachers.

Edward Andruga, the District Education Officer, says the transfers are aimed at improving the performance of learners in the schools that have for years posted poor results. According to the education department, the transfers take immediate effect with no room for appeals.

Dick Alema the chairperson of Social Services of Maracha district says the affected teachers, deputies and head teachers had issues ranging from poor performance, drunkardness, laziness and poor relationship with communities among other reasons.

Jimmy Etiku, one of the transferred teachers moving from Mbaffe primary school in Oleba Sub County where he has taught for the last twelve years to Atratraka primary school in Oluvu Sub County says he is ready to go to his new station and also advises affected teachers to embrace the transfers.

However, Stella Abidrabo the Inspector of schools Maracha district said they decided to transfer the teachers early enough to allow them to prepare and settle before the next academic year starts.

According to the list displayed on the notice board, some of the head teachers and caretaker head teachers and their deputies have been demoted to classroom teachers while some classroom teachers and caretaker deputies have also been promoted in the transfer.

Maracha is among the districts in West Nile with poor performance and a high dropout rate of learners accounting for up to 80 percent, which stakeholders attribute to poor parental support and performance and negative attitude by some learners, teachers and parents towards education.

