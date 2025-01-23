Mao urges political leaders not to abandon voters

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao has faulted political leaders for abandoning the electorate.

Speaking at the ongoing Northern Uganda Peace Week Mao at Koboko Catholic Parish, Mao said that the leaders have failed to consult the electorate on issues affecting the district.

Mao explained that most politicians demand respect forgetting that they are servants of the people who gave them the mandate. Mao also called on the people to sieve the political leaders well as they seek re-election in the next general elections.

Hajat Medina Naham the Director for Finance at the NRM Secretariat emphasized uprightness in families and in service to the people saying this will promote peace in all spheres of life.

Ashraf Mambo, the LCV Chairperson for Koboko called on politicians to invest in proper nurturing of their children if they are to become better and peace-making future leaders adding that politics is a major factor that causes division among people.

Judith Akello Franca, the former Woman Member of Parliament for Agago district challenged politicians to walk the talk and avoid making empty promises which she says is a source of conflict and division in Uganda.

This Year’s Peace Week organised by Arua Catholic Diocese is being held under the Theme: Forgive us our trespasses and Grant us Peace.

URN