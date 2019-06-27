Manafwa residents live in fear of fresh landslides

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 100 people in landslide prone areas in Bunabutsale, Kaato and Weswa Sub-Counties in Manafwa district are living in fear of fresh landslides. Fresh cracks continue emerging in Kaato Sub County due to the ongoing rains pounding the district.

In May last year, landslides hit three sub counties in Manafwa district and displaced hundreds of people, buried livestock and other properties. 60-Year- old Jenifer Khainza, a resident of Bunabuzale Village and survivor of the 2018 landslides, says they spend sleepless nights since heavy rains started for fear of fresh landslides.

Khainza lost her home in the previous landslides and currently stays with her brother, Lisavan Bwayo in a small homestead. According to Khainza, the brother sent all her children to stay with their relatives, friends and some leaders in safer areas for fear for their lives.

Samuel Natandula the LC I Chairperson of Buwafula B Village in Bunabutsale parish told URN that it is now a culture that whenever it rains especially at night that people leave their beds to stay awake till morning.

Natandula says that fears amongst residents are emanating from the several noticeable cracks in the villages.

Norah Mukhaye, the Bunabutsale Sub-County LC V councilor, says residents are in fear for their lives as the rains intensify. He warns that unless some is done, there is a likelihood of people being buried again.

John Musila, the Manafa LC 5 Chairperson confirmed that the 3 sub-counties are at risk because of the cracks that are increasing due to the heavy rains.

Musila advises residents to be on high alert at all times to avoid loss of lives in case of any landslide.

URN