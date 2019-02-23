Manafwa landslide victims run out of food

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Victims of the landslides in Manafwa district are starving due to lack of food.

In May, landslides hit the district displacing hundreds of households. The landslides were a result of heavy rains that pounded the district.

The landslides destroyed properties, swept crop gardens and unspecified number of animals.

The victims who are currently camped at the Bunabutsale Sub County headquarters survive on one meal per day.

Abuneli Bwonya, Camp leader says that the Office of the Prime Minister last delivered food to the victims in November.

Rehema Mulong, councillor representing Bunamungo in Kaato Sub County says about 26 households lack food. She adds that the camp has also been hit by water crisis forcing women to walk long distances in search for clean and safe water.

Sarah Muyana says that they survive by working on people’s farms in exchange of sweet Potatoes or matooke.

Ahamada Washaki, Manafwa Resident District Commissioner says that he has informed the Office of the Prime Minister and has promised to deliver food items.

Washaki also said that he will ensure that the district provides clean water to the victims.

