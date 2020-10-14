Man who worshiped Donald Trump as god dies of heart attack

Hyderabad, India | AGENCIES | An Indian man who worshiped US President Donald Trump and built a shrine to him, has died reportedly of cardiac arrest. His family confirmed his death on Sunday.

Bussa Krishna,38, a farmer who called President Trump his god, stopped eating after the American was infected with COVID-19.

The man from Telangana in South India, had built a shrine to Trump and was fasting as he prayed for his health, according to reports.

His family members said after learning about Trump’s Coronavirus infection, Krishna was worried and had reportedly not taken a full meal for a while.

Reports from India indicate that he was taken to hospital after he collapsed, and doctors declared him dead.